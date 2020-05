Dogs in need of homes on National Rescue Dog Day Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:12s - Published 40 minutes ago Dogs in need of homes on National Rescue Dog Day May 20th is National Rescue Dog Day, a day to recognize those four-legged friends who haven't had the easiest journey. During this pandemic, many people have more free time to adopt, but others are struggling to afford their pets. 0

Dogs in need of homes on National Rescue Dog Day IT'S NATIONAL RESCUEDOG DAY.. AND ONEMAN'S FAMILY JUSTGREW BY ONE...AFTER SAVING ANABANDONED PUTHE DOG WAS FOUNDIN NIAGARA FALLS --WITH A COLLAR THATSAID "CAN'T AFFORD,KEEP ME."IT'S A REMINDER OFTHE FINANCIAL TOLLTHIS PANDEMIC ISHAVING ON FAMILIESACROSS THECOUNTRY.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS HAS THE STORY.IT'S BEEN A LONGJOURNEY FOR THISONE-YEAR-OLD PUP.TOLLI PHONER "THEYFOUND HIM IN AN ALLEYIN NIAGARA FALLS,CRYING ANDSCREAMING."HIS NAME IS BUBBA...ON SUNDAY, HE WASFOUND WANDERINGTHE STREETS IN THELOVE CANAL AREA OFNIAGARA FALLS.TOLLI "ON HIS COLLAR,IT SAID "CANNOTAFFORD PLEASE KEEP",SO I DECIDED TO GOGET HIM."TOLLI TOOK BUBBA INAND SHARED HISSTORY ON SOCIALMEDIA..IN HOPES OFFINDING HIM A HOME.TOLLI "THE OWNERSTHAT ABANDONED HIM,UNFORTUNATELY THEIRLANDLORD FOUND OUTTHEY HAD A PIBTULLAND IT WAS EITHER HIMOR THEY HAD TO MOVEOUT.A LOCAL DOG RESCUESAYS THERE AREMORE DOGS OUTTHERE LIKE BUBBA..JANUARY "BE THEIVOICE HAS RECENTLYBEEN CONTACTEDABOUT 7 DOGSLOCALLY HERE INBUFFALO AND THEYREALL FROM FAMILIESWHO COULD NOT TAKECARE OF THEM."VAUGHN SAYSBECAUSE OF COVID-19, MANY PEOPLE CANNO LONGER AFFORDTO TAKE CARE OTHEIR FOUR-LEGGEDFRIENDS.JANUARY "PEOPLE AREDUMPING THEIR DOGS,THEY'RE LEAVINGNOTES ON THEIRCOLLARS AND IT'SSAD."FOR PEOPLE IN THISSITUATION, THERE'SHELP OUT THERE.TIM BRENNAN "WEHAVE PLENTY OFRESOURCES AT OURDISPOSAL AND WE'LLHELP IN WHATEVERWAY WE CAN."JANUARY "THAT'S THEPOINT OF RESCUE, TOREACH OUT TO US.WE'RE NOT HERE TOSHAME, WE'RE NOTHERE TO BULLY, WE'REHERE TO HELP YOUEVERY STEP OF THEWAY."THAT'S WHATNATIONAL RESCUEDOG DAY IS ALLABOUT..FINDINGHAPPY HOMES FORDOGS LIKE WILBUR... SWEETIE WHO WASADOPTED LAST WEEK.."SEEING WHERE SHEWAS AND HOW FARSHE'S COME IS REALLYINSPIRING FOR A DOGIF YOU GIVE THEM ACHANCE."AND OF COURSE,BUBBA.TOLLI "THIS GUY, ONCEI HEARD HIS STORY, ICOULDN'T MAKE HIMGO THROUGHANYTHING ELSE SO..HEWORKED HIS WAY ONME AND NOW HE'S GOTHIS FOREVER HOME."IF YOU'RE LOOKINGFOR A NEW BESTFRIEND, HEAD TO OURWEBSITE FORINFORMATION ONLOCAL RESCUES..TAYLOR EPPS, 7EWN.





