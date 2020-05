Arizona's plan to increase testing inside long-term care facilities and prisons. Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:22s - Published 12 hours ago Arizona's plan to increase testing inside long-term care facilities and prisons. The state will work with the University of Arizona to test all corrections officers, staff, and contractors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Testing in long-term care facilities



Is Arizona doing enough to protect the most vulnerable? Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:14 Published 1 week ago