Two men arrested over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
On Wednesday U.S. authorities arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn to escape the country.

Libby Hogan reports.

Two men who were wanted by Japan -- on charges that enabled former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn to escape out of the country -- have been arrested.

Former U.S. soldier Michael Taylor, and his son Peter Taylor were arrested on Wednesday (May 20) by U.S. authorities in Massachusetts, at the request of Japan.

A warrant is still out for a third man, George-Antoine Zayek, in connection with the escape.

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan, on charges of under-reporting earnings and misappropriation of company funds fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, in December.

U.S. prosecutors said Peter Taylor traveled to Japan the day before Ghosn's escape and Michael Taylor and Zayek arrived the day it occurred with large black boxes that appeared to be for music equipment.

Ghosn hid inside one of the boxes, which was then loaded onto a private jet.

The Taylors are being detained at the request of U.S. prosecutors, but an Assistant U.S Attorney said Japan plans to formally seek their extradition as quickly as possible.

A representative for Ghosn declined to comment.



