Michigan Town Submerged Under 5 Feet of Water

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Rising floodwaters displaced thousands of Michigan residents on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the raging waters were unleashed by two dam failures.

The rising water submerged parts of the town of Midland and was spreading to a Dow Chemical Co plant in the city.

Parts of the small town of Midland are submerged under 5 feet of water.

Midland is a city of approximately 42,000 residents about 120 miles northwest of Detroit .Officials confirm that floodwaters have been found to be “comingling with on-site containment ponds,” at the Dow plant.

Officials at the plant said in a statement that no employees had been hurt.

