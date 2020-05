People who don't live in the area face a fine for coming to South Lake Tahoe for Memorial Day.



Recent related videos from verified sources Tahoe Warning Residents To Stay Out This Holiday Weekend



There's a travel ban in place, restricting non-residents from coming to South Lake Tahoe due to the coronavirus. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:18 Published 5 hours ago Lakes reopen boat rentals, lodging for Memorial Day weekend



Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc. announces the reopening of additional services, amenities, lodging, small boat and houseboat rentals, now available just in time for Memorial Day.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 8 hours ago