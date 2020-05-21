Global  

Lori Loughlin Agrees to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scam

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Lori Loughlin Agrees to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scam The actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty to conspiracy charges.

The couple had previously been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

They had pleaded not guilty for over a year and moved to dismiss charges two weeks ago.

As part of the plea, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli will be sentenced to five months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E.

Lelling, via CNN Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday.

