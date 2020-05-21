Lori Loughlin Agrees to Plead Guilty
in College Admissions Scam The actress and her fashion
designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli,
will plead guilty to conspiracy charges.
The couple had previously been accused
of paying $500,000 to get their two
daughters into the University of Southern
California as fake crew recruits.
They had pleaded not guilty
for over a year and moved to
dismiss charges two weeks ago.
As part of the plea, Loughlin will be sentenced
to two months in prison and Giannulli will be
sentenced to five months in prison.
U.S. Attorney Andrew E.
Lelling, via CNN Loughlin and Giannulli are
scheduled to plead guilty on Friday.