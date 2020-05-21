Bibb School District trying not to furlough, may increase class sizes

The Bibb County School District is working to avoid furloughs, as it puts together next school year’s budget.

The bibb county school district is working to avoid furloughs as it puts together next school year's budget.

District leaders expect less money coming from the state because of cuts related to covid-19.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki talked with superintendent doctor curtis jones about the challenges.

Bibb county school district is working to save money where it can in next school year's budget, because the district is planning for a 14-percent cut from state funding due to covid-19.

Which is 18-point-five million dollars cut.

Supertintendent dr. curtis jones says the district is getting 10 million from the cares act..

But that's not enough.

"we've got to give some monies back to the nutrition department for the meals they have fed for the month of march april and now may so i anticipate having about 8 million of that available for that potential cut but that still leave 10 11 million dollars we need to find the deficent for."

Jones says the goal is to not furlough anyone or have a millage rate increase.

"look at reducing the vacant positions that we have so we've implemented a hiring freeze and we're also looking at increasing class sizes."

Jones says not every class would have more students, jones says the district is also developing plans to possibly have students learn in class two days a