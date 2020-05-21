Global  

Santa Clara County Calls for 1,000 Volunteers for Contact-Tracing Team

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Santa Clara County called on residents Thursday to volunteer for its COVID-19 coronavirus contact tracing team with a goal of getting at least 1,000 tracers.

Elizabeth Cook reports.

(5-21-20)

County seeking hundreds of volunteers for Covid compliance and tracing projects

Santa Clara County moved forward today on two fronts to create large volunteer groups intended to...
bizjournals - Published


San Jose Steps Up Face Mask Requirements but Police Balk at Citing Offenders

San Jose Steps Up Face Mask Requirements but Police Balk at Citing Offenders

Under a new Santa Clara county public health order which takes effect Friday residents must wear a face covering on public transit and at any business -- even if it's outdoors. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
Raw Video: Santa Cruz County Sheriff Announces Arrests In Murder Of Tech Executive Tushar Atre

Raw Video: Santa Cruz County Sheriff Announces Arrests In Murder Of Tech Executive Tushar Atre

Four suspects were in custody Thursday on murder, robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to the October 2019 slaying of tech executive Tushar Atre. (5/21/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 18:48Published