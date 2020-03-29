Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:59s - Published
When Lawrence Barbecue lost all of their catering business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they quickly shifted gears to selling take-out to allow them to support their fellow food and beverage industry workers who are struggling during these times.

Owner Jake Wood and executive chef Eddie Forbis are firing up the smoker every weekday and filling it with pork butts, Texas-style brisket, ribs, and chicken wings, they even have a vegan pulled pork made from smoked mushrooms. Wood is committed to making sure people are fed and will keep giving away meals to service workers for as long as the can.

They frequently sell out, so it’s best to get your order in early.

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream Free Barbecue for Hospitality Workers instantly.




