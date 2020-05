6.1 magnitude earthquake off Baja Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 week ago 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Baja A 6.1 magnitude earthquake happened off the coast of Baja this morning, near Cabo San Lucas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 6-POINT-1 EARTHQUAKE WASREPORTED OFF THE COAST OF BAJACALIFORNIA. IT HAPPENED ABOUTONE HUNDRED MILES FROM CABOSAN LUCAS AROUND 2 A- M. SOFAR THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTSOF WAVE ACTIVITY ALONG THECOASTS.A 2-ACRE WILDFIRE ON MOUNTLEMMON CONTINUES TO BURN THIS





You Might Like

Tweets about this sunicamarkovic RT @QuakesToday: 2.1 magnitude #earthquake. 9 km from Progreso, Baja California, ##Mexico https://t.co/IczfPDQWAn 3 days ago Earthquake Alerts 2.1 magnitude #earthquake. 9 km from Progreso, Baja California, ##Mexico https://t.co/IczfPDQWAn 4 days ago Climate Crisis | News & Facts On Friday, May 22 at 3:46 am a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit east southeast of San Jose del Cabo, on the southern ti… https://t.co/iemjwgiWdn 1 week ago