A street act balanced a 100-kilogram motorbike on her head in this daring display caught on camera in southern Vietnam's Vinh Long.

Several people lift up the heavy vehicle and then place it on the woman's head where she then slowly walks around in a circle.

Ngoc, the street act, comes from Vinh Long and is known in the local area for using her mouth and head to balance and carry heavy objects.

This footage was filmed on May 3.