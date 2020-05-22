Biden Tells Charlamagne
Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If
You Choose Trump Over Him The former Vice President shared his
sentiments with Charlamagne Tha God on
popular radio show 'The Breakfast Club.'
Joe Biden, on
'The Breakfast Club' The response came after Charlamagne
told Biden, “It’s a long way until
November.
We've got more questions.” An aide attempted to cut the
interview short before the gaffe,
but Biden agreed to stay on longer.
The clip has since blown up on social
media, with Senator Tim Scott
accusing Biden of lecturing
black people on how to vote.