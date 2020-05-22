Kitten born with two faces

Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) #CoronavirusRhapsody RT @danajaybein: In Oregon, a kitten was born with two faces. Catwoman and Harvey Dent couldn't be reached for comment. 21 minutes ago

#BROKEN Jacob 🌐 RT @CBSNews: Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the kitten with two faces born in Oregon this week https://t.co/nJC42wepQM https://t.co/BALjCZbMwc 24 minutes ago

マーチ RT @USATODAY: A kitten in Oregon was born with two faces. It's name? Biscuits and Gravy. https://t.co/CQELUgzCbw 27 minutes ago

Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) #CoronavirusRhapsody In Oregon, a kitten was born with two faces. Catwoman and Harvey Dent couldn't be reached for comment. 39 minutes ago

Ripley SuperElite Meet Biscuits And Gravy, The Kitten That Was Just Born With Two Faces https://t.co/ksGeejUTEF via @ATInteresting 1 hour ago

David A. Wright Meet Biscuits And Gravy, The Kitten That Was Just Born With Two Faces https://t.co/ZOi6ifIR9H via @ATInteresting 2 hours ago

Christina RT @DailyMirror: Kitten born with rare disorder which means it has two faces https://t.co/z7c9WDC3nO https://t.co/OkT7nXkaDK 2 hours ago