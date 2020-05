The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information on COVID-19.

The site now indicates that the virus “does not spread easily” on surfaces.

The CDC site says it could still be possible for COVID-19 to spread in this way, though.

Meaning that people should remain diligent about preventative measures like hand-washing.

Scientists are still continuing to learn about how the virus spreads, reports Gizmodo.

Covid-19 can still be spread by individuals who aren’t showing symptoms.