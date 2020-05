Lakeside businesses hoping for record weekend

STORY FROM LAST YEAR FORBUSINESSES ALONG KEYSTONELAKE.

IN 2019, MANY WERECLOSED, AND THOSE THATWERE OPEN... SAW LOWTURNOUTS.BUT 2 WORKS FOR YOU'S CHRISDIMARIA ... SHOWS US WHYTHIS YEAR, WITH CAMPING ANDBOATING AS POPULAR AS EVER,COULD BE ENOUGH TO GET THOSEBUSINESSES BACK ON TRACK.RON HOWELL / KEYSTONE HARBORMARINA OWNER: "DEMAND FORTHE CAMPSITES ISINCREDIBLE." KEYSTONE HARBORMARINA HAS FOCUSED ONEXPANDING CAMPING SINCE LASTYEAR'S FLOOD - AND FAMILIESLOOKING TO GET OUT OF THEHOUSE ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE.RON HOWELL / KEYSTONE HARBORMARINA OWNER: "WE'RE BOOKEDALL THE WAY PRETTY MUCHTHROUGH THE END OF MAY ANDINTO THE BEGINNING OF JUNE."BUT IT'S NOT JUST HERE..TOURISM TO CAMPSITES IS UPACROSS THE STATE..

HELPINGMANY LAKESIDE BUSINESSESRECOVER FROM LOSING MEMORIALDAY AND FOURTH OF JULY TOFLOODING IN 2019.LESLIE BLAIR/OKLAHOMATOURISM & RECREATION:"MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND IS AHUGE WEEKEND FOR OKLAHOMASTATE PARKS, AND THIS YEARWILL BE NO EXCEPTION.ALREADY WE ARE SEEING MOSTPARKS AND LODGES AND CABINSAT FULL CAPACITY."FAMILIES..

MAKING UP FORLOSING MOST OF THE OUTDOORSEASON IN 2019.

IT'S A TRENDTHAT RON HOWELL SAW LASTLABOR DAY, AND ISCONTRIBUTING TO RECORDNUMBERS THIS YEAR.RON HOWELL / KEYSTONE HARBORMARINA OWNER: "JUST IN THELAST TWO WEEKS, AS SOON ASTHINGS STARTED OPENING BACKNEAR TO NORMAL, WE HAD ARECORD SATURDAY, AND JUSTLAST WEEK WE HAD A RECORDSUNDAY.

WE ARE AMAZED, THOSEHAVE BEATEN OUR FOURTH OFJULY WHEN EVERYBODY'S OUT."WHILE THEY ENJOY EVERY BITOF SUMMER THEY CAN, FAMILIESARE ALSO GETTING OUTSIDEWHILE SOCIAL DISTANCING.THAT'S HELPING OKLAHOMA'STOURISM TREND UP..RON HOWELL / KEYSTONE HARBORMARINA OWNER: "I THINKPEOPLE ARE PLANNING NOT JUSTTHEIR WEEKENDS BUT THEIRVACATIONS AROUND OKLAHOMALAKES."AND SETTING A POSITIVE TONEFOR THE REST OF THE YEAR -STARTING WITH THE UNOFFICIALSTART OF SUMMER.RON HOWELL / KEYSTONE HARBORMARINA OWNER: "NO DOUBTOVER THE COURSE OF THEWEEKEND, WE WILL HAVESEVERAL THOUSAND PEOPLE WHOWILL COME THROUGH." ATKEYSTONE LAKE..

