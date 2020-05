Beating the heat on Memorial Day weekend

ARE MAKING PLANS ON HOW TOSPEND YOUR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKENDCOOLING OFF ANDENJOYING YOUR FAMILY TIME-BUTWITH MANY THINGS SHUTDOWN DUE TO COVID-19 WE WANTEDTO ENSURE WECOULD HELP YOU PLAN YOUR WEEKENDBEFORE YOU STEPOUTSIDE.23ABC'S TORI COOPER IS JOININGUS LIVE FROM.

JASTROPARK WITH MORE ON HOW MEMORIALDAY WEEKEND MAYLOOK DIFFERENT THIS YEAR TORI?YEA,PLACES LIKE JASTRO PARK HERE INCENTRAL BAKERSFILE THATOFFER PICNIC AREAS AND SPRAYPARK FUN FOR KIDS ARE USUALLYPACKED DURING THE MEMORIAL DAYHOLIDAY BUT DUE TO COVID 19MANY AREAS LIKE THIS ARE CLOSEDTO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.IT'S USUALLY A WEEKEND SPENTOUTSIDE -WITH RED WHITE ANDBLUE-SUNSHINE AND OUR PATRIOTICHEROS."I DO APPRECIATE THE PEOPLE WHOGAVETHEIR LIFE FOR OUR COUNTRY"BUT ACTS OF APPRECIATION,REMEMBRANCE AND CELEBRATIONOF MEMORIAL DAY WILL LOOKDIFFERENT THIS YEAR FOR KERNCOUNTY- MANY POPULAR EVENTS LIKETHOUSAND FLAGS AT THEPARK AT RIVER WALK, CANCELED DUETO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC.ANDWITH RISING TEMPERATURESEXPECTED IN THE NEXT SEVERALDAYS- AND PUBLIC POOLS AND SPRAYPARKS SHUT DOWN - FAMILIESARE LIMITED ON WHERE THEY CAN GOTO BEAT THE HEAT.ACCORDING TO THE STATES WEBSITERECREATIONALAREAS LIKE THESE WILL LIKELYREOPEN AS PART OF PHASE THREEOF GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM'S PLANBUT IT STILL ALL DEPENDS ONOUR PROGRESS AS A COUNTY.KERN COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUEVOLUNTEERS SAYTHEY ARE GETTING PREPARED FORTHE USUAL INFLUXOF PEOPLE LOOKING TO FLOCK TOTHE KERN RIVER THISHOLIDAY."UNFORTUNATELY,I AM EXPECTING TOBEFAIRLY BUSY THIS WEEKEND WE ARESITTING HERE ON A FRIDAY MORNINGANDTHERE IS ALREADY QUITE A BIT OFTRAFFIC ALREADY HEADED UP TO THERIVER AND THE KERN VALLEY AREA.THE HART PARK IS ALSO AN AREA WEDEAL WITHQUITE FREQUENTLY AND I'MEXPECTING IT TO BE PRETTY BUSYTHIS YEAR."RESCUE OFFICIALS SAY THEIR TEAMIS READY TORESPOND AT ANY MOMENT IF SOMEONENEEDS HELP, BUT THEYENCOURAGE PEOPLE WHO WANT TOACCESS THE RIVER SAFELYTHIS WEEKEND TO CONTACTPROFESSIONAL RAFTING COMPANIES.THE COUNTY SAYS COOLING CENTERSWILL REMAIN CLOSEDUNTIL TEMPERATURES HEAT UP MORE.ACCORDING TOTHE COUNTY PICNIC AREAS ANDMOVIE THEATERS ARE STILL CLOSEDBUT THE VALLEY PLAZA MALL ISEXPECTED TO BE BACK OPENTOMORROW FOR THOSE WHO WANT TOWALK INSIDE AND SHOP.THE BAKERSFIELD NATIONALCEMETERY WILL ALSO BE CLOSEDTHIS MEMORIAL DAY FOR A PRIVATEEVENT.BUT MAKE SURE YOU TUNE INTO23ABC NEWS FIRST AT 6 AND 8AM TOMORROW AND SUNDAY WE WILLHAVE EVERYTHING YOUNEED TO KNOW SO THAT YOU CANCELEBRATE MEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND.LIVE..9 PEOPLE DIED IN THE RIVER LASTYEAR..

