Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100

Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100

Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100

The number of single-day coronavirus deaths in New York State dropped below 100 for the first time since March.

