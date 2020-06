'Tombstone Welcomes You Back' event for Memorial Day weekend

The town of Tombstone is hosting Tombstone Vigilettes for the event, 'Tombstone Welcomes You Back' this weekend.

RAFFLE AS PART OF "TOMBSTONEWELCOMES YOU BACK." IT STARTEDTODAY -- AND ANOTHER DRAWINGWILL HAPPEN TOMORROW AT 3-30.THE PRIZES -- ONE HUNDRED --AND TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS.GUESTS EACH RECEIVE A "NOPURCHASE NECESSARY RAFFLETICKET." IF YOU SPEND OVER25-DOLLARS AT A PARTICIPATINGSTORE -- YOU GET AN ADDITIONALTICKET... AND A PURCHASE OF100 OR MORE DOLLARS -- WILLEARN YOU FOUR RAFFLE TICKETS.OVERNIGHT GUESTS ATPARTICIPATING HOTELS WILL ALSORECEIVE FOUR TICKETS.

