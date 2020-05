Reservoir Police enforcing social distancing rules for the holiday weekend

WATERWAYS OF THE RESERVOIR ANDUPPERPEARL.BUT THERE ARE STILL RESTRICTIONSIN PLACE BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.

THE BAD WEATHER KEPT THE BOATCOUNT AT BAYFOR THE FIRST DAY OF THEMEMORIALMEMORIAL WEEKEND.IT GAVE PRENTICE BROWN REASONFOR PAUSE.PRENTICE BROWN/CAUTIOUS ON THEWATER: THE WEATHER BEING WHAT ITIS WITH THE LIGHTING..LIGHTINGON THE WATER YOUWANT TO WAIT AT LEAST 30 MINUTESBEFORE YOU GET BACK IN..BUT BOATERS WERE OUT AND UNDERNEWRESTRICTIONS BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.LT.

TREVELL DIXON/RESERVOIRPOLICE DEPARTMENT: IF YOU ARE ONTHE BOAT WE ARE ENFORCING HALFCAPACITY WE ARE ALSO MAKING SUREIF YOU ARE UP RIVER OR ON THEMAIN LAKE, MAKESURE EVERYONE IS MAINTAIN SOCIALDISTANCING..UP RIVER IS IN REFERENCE TO THEUPPER PEARL THAT FLOWS INTO THERESERVOIR WHERE BOATERS WEREHOPINGTHEY WOULD BE ABLE TO PARK ONTHE SANDBARS...THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

BUTRESERVOIR POLICE SAY THAT ISSTILL OFFLIMITS.MANAGERS WERE PREPARED TO LIFTTHEBAN IF THE GOVERNOR HAD ISSUEDTHATSPECIFIC ORDER.

BUT HE DIDN'T.LT TREVELL DIXON/RESERVOIRPOLICE DEPARTMENT: WHEN THEGOVERNOR ISSUED THE ORIGINALEXECUTIVE ORDERHE MENTIONED SAND BARS ANDBEACHES SO WITH THE SAND BARSBEING SPECIFICALLYNAMED, HE HAS YET TO TAKE THATOUT OR NAME THEM IN AEXECUTIVE ORDER AS BEING OPEN.

SO THE RULES ON THE RESERVOIRARE THATBOATS HAVE TO BE AT 50 PERCENTCAPACITY ORLESS.PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO USESOCIALDISTANCING ON THE WATER AND ONSHORE AT PARKS AND BOATLAUNCHES.WILDLIFE AND FISHERIES ISHELPING RESERVOIRAUTHORITIES PATROL THE WATERWAYSTHISHOLIDAY.

ALSO A GOOD IDEA TO BE AWARE OFHOLIDAY CHECKPOINTS THIS