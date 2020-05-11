Global  

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E06 How It Is With Brothers

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E06 How It Is With Brothers

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E06 How It Is With Brothers

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x06 "How It Is With Brothers" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer - Tiago and Lewis interrogate Diego, seeking a confession, while Lewis senses Tiago is hiding something from him.

Adelaide warns Molly about her personal desires jeopardizing the Temple's future.

Townsend learns of Kurt's surprising past.

Peter Craft makes a dramatic decision about his marriage with Linda.

Maria tracks down Mateo and pleads with him to come home.

» Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Sundays at 10pm on Showtime » Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Nathan Lane

lucasimprota

ʟᴜᴄᴀs Marquei como visto Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - 1x5 - Children of the Royal Sun https://t.co/etiHmyGQJR #bancodeseries 18 minutes ago

JC_DOP

john conroy ISC RT @Cooke_Optics: Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Brings 1938 #LosAngeles to Viewers’ Homes with Cooke S4/i Primes. Denise Willia… 21 minutes ago

CallxmexAli

Alisson Is it necessary to watch Penny Dreadful before Penny Dreadful city of angels ? Like can I understand CoA without seeing the original ? 27 minutes ago

GirlThatsScary

GTS Podcast RT @NOFSpodcast: ICYMI: [Recap] PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, Episode 5 “Children of the Royal Sun” https://t.co/NkS0hpfTKk 46 minutes ago

AmazonAdviser

Amazon Adviser A breakdown of the #PennyDreadfulCityofAngels Episode 6 promo https://t.co/sAFZVnVmjU 55 minutes ago

Cooke_Optics

Cooke Optics Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Brings 1938 #LosAngeles to Viewers’ Homes with Cooke S4/i Primes. Denise… https://t.co/jE1XO73xMC 1 hour ago

GrayTalentGroup

Gray Talent Group RT @nievesjohnathan: Hi everyone! This Sunday I’ll be live tweeting for episode 6 of Penny Dreadful City of Angels! It’s also my birthday… 1 hour ago

UberKryptonian

Walt @lorebuffay She plays a demon on Penny Dreadful City of Angels that does whatever she wants with whoever she wants. https://t.co/26rM8Zutuu 3 hours ago


