Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E06 How It Is With Brothers

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x06 "How It Is With Brothers" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer - Tiago and Lewis interrogate Diego, seeking a confession, while Lewis senses Tiago is hiding something from him.

Adelaide warns Molly about her personal desires jeopardizing the Temple's future.

Townsend learns of Kurt's surprising past.

Peter Craft makes a dramatic decision about his marriage with Linda.

Maria tracks down Mateo and pleads with him to come home.

» Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Sundays at 10pm on Showtime » Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Nathan Lane