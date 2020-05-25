Global  

Virtual Memorial Day ceremony

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Tweets about this

jonerik0619

Jon-Erik RT @AlexandraLeslie: VIDEO + STORY: Though the event will be smaller and primarily virtual, a ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter w… 3 minutes ago

Astro_Mike

Mike Massimino RT @Intrepid_SMZ: Join us for our virtual Memorial Day ceremony, Monday at 2pm ET as the @IntrepidMuseum honors all the brave servicemen an… 3 minutes ago

LRothschildPhD

Louis Rothschild RT @ArnoldResnicoff: As you speak of prayer this Memorial Day, I want to share my pre-recoreded prayer for today's first virtual Memorial D… 4 minutes ago

MNMilitaryRadio

Minnesota Military Radio Watch Fort Snelling National Cemetery's virtual Memorial Day ceremony at: https://t.co/I94CnlGVt6 4 minutes ago

ReporterNews

ReporterNews A virtual ceremony is planned Monday morning from state cemetery in Killeen-Fort Hood area, featuring former admira… https://t.co/v3GdBMNerm 4 minutes ago

FCN2go

First Coast News The City's Memorial Day observance will look a little different this year, with a virtual ceremony streamed online.… https://t.co/ZomLhiIHIy 6 minutes ago

CocoPazzo

🥕🥕 Coco Pazzo 🥕🥕 RT @OrangeCoFL: .@OrangeCoFL honors the sacrifice of the service members who called Orange County their home, and whose names will be forev… 11 minutes ago

Floridaboiler

Eric Norris RT @FCN2go: The City's Memorial Day observance will look a little different this year, with a virtual ceremony streamed online. You can wat… 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Vietnam War monument unveiled on Memorial Day [Video]

New Vietnam War monument unveiled on Memorial Day

A new monument, meant to honor those who served in the Vietnam War, will be unveiled on Memorial Day in Silverton Park off Montgomery Road.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:18Published
Virtual Services To Be Held On Memorial Day [Video]

Virtual Services To Be Held On Memorial Day

Jason DeRusha reports on the virtual ceremonies to be held Monday in honor of those who died serving their country (0:42). WCCO This Morning -- May 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:42Published