The Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony looked a lot different this year

The Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery usually hosts a big Memorial Day service for those who died for our freedoms. Due to COVID-19 concerns that did not happen this year.

CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HASCHANGED THE WAYWE HONOR OURFALLEN HEROES.BUT AT THE IDAHOSTATE VETERANSCEMETERY, PEOPLESTILL CAME TO PAYTHEIR RESPECTS.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER LYNSEYAMUNDSON MADETHE TRIP THISMORNING.TAKE PKG:"I COME OUT HERE TOVISIT MY HUSBANDRON, HE'S BEENHERE ALMOST 5YEARS AND IT'S JUSTA WONDERFULFEELING TO COMEHERE BECAUSE IT ISSUCH A PEACEFULPLACE FOR HIM TOBE."NAT POP OFAIRPLANESTWO CURTIS P 40SAND A P-51 MUSTANGFLEW OVER THECEMETERY ASHUNDREDS OFPEOPLE GATHEREDTO WATCH."IT'S A FLIGHT TOREPRESENT THEFREEDOM THAT WEARE SO BLESSED TOHAVE IN THISCOUNTRY."DUE TO COVID19...THE CEREMONYTHIS YEAR WASMUCH DIFFERENTTHAN IN YEARS PAST."PEOPLE ARE UPTHERE SPEAKINGAND THEY BRING INALL THE DIFFERENTWREATHS FOR THENAVY AND ARMY ANDEVERYTHING AND IT'SJUST WONDERFUL TOSEE THAT.

I MISS IT.

IWISH THEY COULDHAVE DONE IT THISYEAR."BARB MAKES THEDRIVE FROM STAREACH WEEK TOVETERANSCEMETERY WHERESHE SITS AND VISITSWITH HER HUSBANDUPDATING HIM ONWHAT HAS BEENHAPPENING IN HERLIFE.

THIS DAY WITHHIM IS EXTRASPECIAL."THERE'S SO MANYPEOPLE HERE ANDIT'S SO NICE TO SEEEVERYBODY WALKINGAROUND ANDEVERYONE TAKING ININTEREST INBRINGING THEFLOWERS."THE MEMORIAL DAYCELEBRATION IS ANEMOTIONAL DAY FORBARB...BUT EVERYYEAR SHE COMES TOTHE CEMETERY TOHONOR HERHUSBAND AND ALLTHE OTHER MEN ANDWOMEN THAT MADETHE ULTIMATESACRIFICE FOR OURCOUNTRY."TO ME I COULDN'TTHINK OF ANY OTHERPLACE THAT HESHOULD BE, HESERVED IN THE NAVYAND HE WAS A GREATMAN, WE HAD SOMUCH FUNTOGETHER, AND IMISS HIM TERRIBLY.THIS OCTOBERWOULD HAVE BEENRON AND BARBS 61STWEDDINGANNIVERSARY...A DAYSHE'LL STILL SPENDWITH RON ATVETERANSCEMETARY....FORIDA