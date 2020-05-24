Honoring veterans looks different during a pandemic

In the past, crowds of people honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, but this year is different.

Shuttles and stores.

## today we honor those all those who gave all for our freedom.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato visited the chico cemetery today.

He shows us how today's service was not as large as past years... but was just as meaningful and maybe more important than ever.

(standup:) on this memorial day a group of veterans made time in their day to honor fallen heroes.

But during the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony looked a lot different than it did before.

This is what it looked like last memorial day at the chico cemetery.

Crowds of people honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But this year is different.

"the coronavirus just shut down our country.

Unfortunately we can't have large crowds."

Something veteran bill edmiston could not fathom.

"a couple of army buddies and i decided we didn't want this unanswered."

(nats) so they decided to hold a small ceremony for the holiday.

(nats) fewer than 10 people attended some keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks.

(nats) "people raised their hands and they said the government can cash a check up to and including their lives and a lot of them paid that price" (nats) edmiston says memorial day is even more important during these uncertain times.

"oh much more because we can't get together and celebrate openly" but they can celebrate intimately.

(standup:) organizers tell me they hope to have the regular ceremony next year.

In chico jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

(standup:) on this memorial day a group of veterans made time in their day to honor fallen heroes.

But during the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony looked a lot different than it did before.

This is what it looked like last memorial day at the chico cemetery.

Crowds of people honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But this year is different.

"the coronavirus just shut down our country.

Unfortunately we can't have large crowds."

Something veteran bill edmiston could not fathom.

"a couple of army buddies and i decided we didn't want this unanswered."

(nats) so they decided to hold a small ceremony for the holiday.

(nats) fewer than 10 people attended some keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks.

(nats) "people raised their hands and they said the government can cash a check up to and including their lives and a