Honoring our solders, Towson Elks, American Legion hold separate Memorial Day services

Memorial Day service to honor vets during the pandemic

OUR COUNTRY.

EVERY YEAR THETOWSON ELKS AND THE TOWSONAMERICAN LEGION HOLD AMEMORIAL SERVICE IN HONOR OFVETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARYMEMBERS.

THEY HAD TO DO THINGSA LITTLE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR.THE ELKS AND THE LEGION HELDTHEIR SERVICES SEPARATELY.

THENUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS WERELIMITED BUT THE MESSAGE WASSTILL THERE.

"The meaning ofmemorial is in memory withthis in mind we know the truemeaning of memorial day.

Tohonor all those Americansoldiers who died defendingour freedom, our right to befree." THE TOWSON ELKS ALSOHOLDS SEVERAL SERVICES ANDCHARITABLE EVENTS FOR VETERANSTHROUGHOUT THE YEAR THEY ALSOFOCUS ON HELPING YOUTH...BYPROVIDING SCHOLARSHIPS ANDCHRISTMAS GIVEA