1,000 flags flying on Boston Common Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:08s - Published now 1,000 flags flying on Boston Common 1,000 American flags are now flying on the Boston Common to honor the thousands of Massachusetts residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1,000 flags flying on Boston Common TAKE PLACE THIS MEMORIAL DAY,DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.BUT ORGANIZERS ARE NOW FINDINGWAYS TO MAKE SURE TRADITIONS AREPRESERVED, ESPECIALLY WHEN ITCOMES TO HONORING THE FALLEN.NEWSCENTER 5’S JOSH BROGADIR ISLIVE IN BOSTON WITH THE EFFORTON THE COMMON.JOSH: THIS ENTIRE AREA IS ROPEDOFF AS IT WOULD BE EACH YEAR.BUT THESE ROWS HAVE DISTANCEANOTHER SYMBOL OF WHAT OURCOUNTRY IS GOING THROUGH RIGHTNOW.1000 AMERICAN FLAGS TO SYMBOLIZE37,309 LIVES LOST, MASSACHUSETTSSERVICEMEN AND WOMEN SINCE THEAMERICAN REVOLUTION WHO MADE THEULTIMATE SACRIFICE AND ARE NOTFORGOTTEN.THIS YEAR IS AS DIFFERENT ASMOST OF US CAN REMEMBER AND TOMAKE SURE A LARGE TEAM OFVOLUNTEERS DID NOT COME TOGETHERAS THEY HAVE FOR THE PAST DECADEON THE COMMON, THE MASSACHUSETTSMILITARY HEROES FUND CAME UPWITH AN ADJUSTED PLAN, WEARIHEAD LAMPS AND USING TAPEMEASURES TO PLANT THE FLAGS INTHE GROUND OVERNIGHT.





