Crowley Memorial Day

The city of crowley honored americ's fallen service members with a ceremony this morning.news15 videographer jonathan arnold was there.

Runtime opening sound: "today is our reminder of those who have given their all.chief jimmy broussard/ crowley police/master of ceremonies w're remembering those who gave all.

They gave their lives so that we can stand here today in this beautiful weather in this beautiful park and remember them.

You know, thier sacrifice is one that reminds us that we are all called to serve each other.ann mire/ memorial day event organizer you know things are a little but different this year with the pandemic but we certainly wanted to take the time to reflect on memorial day for all of those who have given their life for our freedoms and their families have made those sacrifices as well.

Charlotte jeffers/ memorial day event organizer i's not a regular year, so to have these people come out and volunteer to do this work, it makes you feel american.

Chief jimmy broussard/ crowley police/master of ceremoniesyou know sometimes in toda's society we think about ourselves and we focus on ourselves, but today is a reminder of those who did not think about themselves.

They thought about others.ann mire/ memorial day event organizer i's just a time to reflect on the freedoms that we have, and maybe in the midst of this year we have a deeper appreciation for some of our freedoms.chief jimmy broussard/ crowley police/master of ceremonies thank you seems so inadequate because of the gift they gave, but all we can do is humbly with heads bowed and knees bent and say thanl you