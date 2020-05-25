Taps in City Park

It was inspired by a national news story.

Coronavirus every memorial day, thousands travel to the minnesota state veteran's cemetery in preston to honor those who were killed in the line of duty.

Tonight, they'll remember our veterans virtually.

Large gatherings like this are still banned in minnesota.

In its place, "the minnesota department of veterans affairs" will broadcast a thirty minute program tonight, featuring an appearance from governor tim walz.

The program will air tonight at 7 on twin cities ??

S, online and on their facebook page./// it was a little different than in years past, but still?

Folks in clear lake wanted to honor those who made the biggest sacrifice of them all while serving our country.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live from clear lake park where the memorial day ceremony happened.

Nick?

Amy?

It's quiet out here now, but a few hours ago, downtown clear lake was echoing with the haunting notes of taps being rang out from the trumpets.

Trumpet players from local schools and the clear lake municipal band spread themselves out around the park, and then right at 3 this afternoon?

They began playing the somber notes of taps.

Folks out here in the park were moved by the ceremony, one veteran even standing up to render a salute.

Brandon borseth with the clear lake municipal band says he's grateful for the freedom he enjoys?

Given to him by those who laid down any opportunity that we have to continue to honor those people that we've lost recently or lost quite some time ago, let us never forget the sacrifices that were made, even if it's something small that we do here for just a few minutes.

The clear lake fire department also honored those who died in service to the country by unfurling an enormous american flag from their ladder truck over south eighth street.

Live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.// thanks nick.

The idea for playing taps in the park came from cbs news correspondan t steve hartman?

Who recently promoted 'taps across america' in one of his pieces./// = confirmed cases are giving public