Families visit loved ones at Oregon Veterans' Home

Although the visiting conditions were not ideal, the meaning behind Memorial Day remained the same.

One has died.

104-year-old william lapschies lived through the spanish flu, the great depression and most recently recovered from coronavirus.

Which is why his family wanted to make this memorial day extra special.

We begin our team coverage with kezi 9 news reperter julian mininsohn.

(julian) william lapschies' family got quite the scare when the 104 year old veteran was diagnosed with coronavirus in march.

Lapschies has since then recovered which has made every family visit that much more meaningful - especially on memorial day.

(jamie) "we had some pretty scary moments.

Some ups and downs.

And a few moments where we thought that might be the last time we see him."

Lapschies recovered back in early april.

Which was why it was even more important that william lapschies; family visited him on this memorial day.

(jamie) "i think it's out of respect.

All those people that have given their lives for us, for freedom, i think it's important that they're remembered."

Lapschies stays at the oregon veterans' home in lebanon where there's been a link to more than 20 coronavirus cases.

(jamie) "we're lucky now that they can come out and get the opportunity to actually see him rather than through a window.

Hopefully sooner it'll be closer than that.

We're ready to give hugs.

While the conditions made things bittersweet -- the family was glad they got to spend time with him.

(jamie)"even through all this when he was sick.

His smile was never gone."

(nat) "bye grandpa!

We will see you again soon!

Love you!"

(julian) coming up at the top of the hour at 6 we will hear more from the families about if this memorial day seemed bittersweet given today's climate.

Reporting in lebanon, julian mininsohn kezi 9




