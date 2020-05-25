- - many fired up the grills and- enjoyed time with friends or- family to recognize memorial- day.- today news 25's victoria bailey- spent the day talking to- former service members about th- importance of keeping the - meaning of memorial day in mind- - "barbecues are great because no you're- enjoying the day who are still- alive with you but take the tim- out five minutes or a - moment of silence whatever and- pay respects to those we've - lost," memorial day is observed to - - - - honor the men and women who - died while serving our country.- "i joined the army in 1990 when i graduated high school.

I come- from a- large military family, where my- grandfather was a world war ii- veteran and he served - in the allied invasion in italy- my uncle raymond who also serve- in world war ii - and my dad is a vietnam and his- two brothers and myself and my- - - - brother joined.

He joined the - army national guard and i went- active army," elfren acosta served the u.s. - army 2nd infantry division.

- he says it wasn't until his - service he understood the true- meaning - of memorial day.- "as a young kid i never really fully understood memorial day - it's just another - three day weekend or barbecue - and beach time but when i - decided to join i felt a- sense of needing to be a better- citizen and help me grasp the - importance of - citizenship here more once i- joined.

- my grandfather was wounded in - italy and so with his passing - now it just became so - much more important to me and m- family to memorialize his - sacrifice and efforts - from way back in the 40s" kevin cuttill is the president- of the crusaders for veterans - here on the coast.

He says- memorial day will always be a - day near to his heart.- "we've lost two sons so memoria day to us especially because we- have our own little - headstones for them so we go ou- and we put a flag out there for- - - - him and we sit there and have - coffee with them and talk with- them so it's a special day wher- we get to - actually well we do it every- morning but the memorial day yo- clean it up you make it - - - - look spicy you put a little - extra effort to it so you give- your respects and your love for- the - time caring for them again" - - - - - -