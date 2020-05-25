Tracking your evening forecast for Monday May 25

ScottyDogJenkins RT @CortKlopping: I've been tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms across Northern California this evening, but we've got a big shift… 6 days ago
Cort Klopping I've been tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms across Northern California this evening, but we've got a big… https://t.co/Ca8ENR5EUV 6 days ago
Rodney Cox RT @CortKlopping: I've been tracking strong thunderstorm activity across Northern California this evening. We've had heavy rain and hail in… 1 week ago
Cort Klopping I've been tracking strong thunderstorm activity across Northern California this evening. We've had heavy rain and h… https://t.co/WLD0vMrwtX 1 week ago
Another Hot One Tuesday With Afternoon Pop-UpsCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020.
CBSMiami.com Weather 05-25-20 5PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has your Monday evening weather forecast.