Memorial Day motorcycle parade

MORE THAN FIVE HUNDRERMOTORCYCLES TODAY.THEY WENT BY SEVERAL ASSISTEDLIVING FACILITIES.13 ACTION NEWS PHOTO JOURNALISTOZKAR PA-LOMO SHOWS YOU..THE EMOTIONAL PARADE.LAS VEGAS, NV-MAY 25, 2020 -THE FUELED BY THE FALLEN 9/11ANGELS WILL BE LEADING A PARADEOF OVER 500 MOTORCYCLESTRAVELING TO ASSISTED LIVINGFACILITIES, HOME TO MANY HEROESAND VETERANS AROUND LAS VEGASAND HENDERSON.ACTOR KEVYN MAJOR HOWARD, BESTKNOWN AS 'RAFTERMAN' FROMSTANLEY KUBRICK'S ICONIC FILMFULL METAL JACKET WILL BELEADING THE PARADE.THESE SENIORS HAVE HAD NOVISITORS FOR SEVERAL MONTHS &THEIR CARE TAKERS ARE NOTICINGTHE TOLE ON THEM.THE RESIDENTS WILL BE JOININGUS AT THEIR WINDOWS FOR THISCELEBRATION!

WE CAN PUT ALITTLE LOVE TO THEIR HEARTS ONMEMORIAL DAY AND LET THEM KNOWTHEY ARE REMEMBERED.WHERE WE ARE STAGING -FOOTHILLS CHURCH AT 6405 WCHEYENNE AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV89108 WHEN - MONDAY MAY 25 AT12:30 PM A BLESSING WILL BESAID AT 1:15 PM KICKSTANDS UPALTERING THE WAY WE DO THEMNOW; SOCIAL DISTANCING ANDTHROUGH WINDOWS.AS WE HAVE CELEBRATED EVENTSACROSS THE USA WE ARE VERYHONORED TO BE IN OUR HOMECOMMUNITY THIS MEMORIAL DAY ANDCELEBRATING OUR VETERANS LIVINGIN LAS VEGAS AND STAYING VEGASSTRONG!

LAS VEGAS, NV-MAY 25,2020 - THE FUELED BY THEFALLEN 9/11 ANGELS WILL BELEADING A PARADE OF OVER 500MOTORCYCLES TRAVELING TOASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES,KNOWN AS 'RAFTERMAN' FROMSTANLEY KUBRICK'S ICONIC FILMFULL METAL JACKET WILL BELEADING THE PARADE.THE RESIDENTS WILL BE JOININGUS AT THEIR WINDOWS FOR THISWHERE WE ARE STAGING -FOOTHILLS CHURCH AT 6405 WCHEYENNE AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV89108 WHEN - MONDAY MAY 25 AT12:30 PM A BLESSING WILL BESAID AT 1:15 PM KICKSTANDS UPAT 1:30 PM PARADE PARTICIPATIONIS COMMON FOR THE FUELED BY THETHROUGH WINDOWS.STRONG!CONFETTI CANNONS, STREAMERS ANDA LIVE D-J.ALL PART OF A VERY SPECIALBIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR ONE