shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pandemic cheaters PANDEMIC.ASHLEY MADISON SAYS - MOREUSERS ARE JOINING THEIR PAGE..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR JACKIEKOSTEK SPOKE TO EXPERTS ABOUTWHATS BEHIND THE INCREASE.THEY SAY "A PERFECT MARRIAGE...IS JUST TWO IMPERFECT PEOPLEHAS MANY COUPLES THROWING INTHE TOWEL.5:50 "ANY STRESS IN ANYRELATIONSHIP IS DIFFICULT TODEAL WITH." THE WORLD'SLEADING INFIDELITY DATINGSITE...ASHLEY MADISON...IS REPORTING A SPIKE IN NEWUSERS SINCE THE PANDEMICSTARTED....WITH MORE THAN 17- THOUSANDPEOPLE SIGNING UP EACH DAY.AND LAS VEGAS...IS AMONG THE TOP CITIES...WHERE THESE NEW USERS ARECASTING A WANDERING EYE.6:00 "DURING THE PANDEMIC WEHAVE TWO THINGS THAT ARE VERYCOMPLICATED: JOB SECURITY ANDCONCERNS ABOUT PERSONALFINANCES" TINO DIETRICH(DEE-TRICK) IS A RELATIONSHIPEXPERT...HE SAYS THESE ARE THE TWO MAINREASONS THAT RELATIONSHIPSFAIL...AND MANY IN LAS VEGAS AREFACING THOSE HARSH REALITIESRIGHT NOW...AS NEVADA RECORDS THE HIGHESTUNEMPLOYMENT RATE...NATIONWIDE.6:19 "YOU COULD JUST IMAGINE IFYOU DO NOT FIND A WAY TOCONNECT NOW IN THIS VERYDIFFICULT TIME TALK ABOUT THESECONCERNS AND FIND A CONNECTION,THEN IT'S GOING TO BE VERYDIFFICULT" AND FOR SOMECOUPLES...IT DOESN'T NECESSARILY HELP...THAT THEY ARE SPENDING MORETIME THAN EVER TOGETHER...IN QUARANTINE...BUT DIETRICH SAYS...IF YOU AREN'T FILLING FUFILLEDIN YOUR RELATIONSHIP...USE THIS TIME...TO TALK IT OUT WITH YOURPARTNER...INSTEAD OF TURNING TO SOMEONEELSE ONLINE.7:16 "THE PEOPLE THAT WE LOVETHE MOST TRAGICALLY DON'T GETTHAT MUCH QUALITY TIME AND NOWIS THE TIME WHERE WE NEED TOLEARN TO CONNECT, LEARN TOCOMMUNICATE AND UNDERSTAND WHATYOUR PARTNER'S NEEDS ARE" JK,13AN