White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 hour ago White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash – to which she phoned police and reported he was threatening her life. Katie Johnston reports. 0

