shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Viral Central Park confrontation JOB.SHE REPORTEDLY....CALLED 9-1-1....AND...ACCUSED A MAN OF THREATENINGHER LIFE.IT'S AFTER....HE APPARENTLY ASKED HER....TO PUT HER DOG... ON A LEASH.ABC'S...MEGAN TEVRIZIAN....BREAKS DOWN...WHAT HAPPENED...AND WHY SOME SAY...THIS CONFRONTATION....WAS RACIALLY-MOTIVATED.OUTRAGE OVER THIS CELL VIDEO.NATS - TAKE YOUR PHONE OFF ME.PLEASE DON'T COME CLOSE TO ME.SHOWING A WOMAN WITH HER DOGOFF ITS LEASH-- IN A PART OFNEW YORK'S CENTRAL PARK KNOWNAS THE RAMBLE MONDAY MORNING.NATS - PLEASE CALL THE COPS.I'M GOING TO TELL THEM ANAFRICAN AMERICAN MAN ISTHREATENING MY LIFE.PLEASE TELL THEM WHATEVERSTARTED WHEN HE TOLD THE WOMANSHE WAS VIOLATING RULES IN THISPROTECTED SECTION OF THE PARKBY WALKING HER DOG WITHOUT ALEASH.COOPER SAYS SHE REFUSED TO PUTHER DOG ON A LEASH - SO HEUSED TREATS TO TRY AND LURE THEDOG AWAY FROM SOME PLANT BEDSBEFORE HE BEGAN RECORDING.THE WOMAN'S DOG - SEENSTRUGGLING - TO BREAK FREEFROM HER GRIP SHE DIALED 9-1-1.NATS - I'M BEING THREATENED BYA MAN IN THE RAMBLE.PLEASE SEND THE COPSIMMEDIATELY.BY TIME THE NYPD ARRIVED - BOTHTHE WOMAN AND COOPER WERE GONE- BUT HIS CELL PHONE VIDEOTELLS A MUCH DIFFERENT STORYTHAN WHAT SHE TOLD POLICE OVERTHE PHONE.ABC NEWS - TALKING TO COOPERAFTER THE EXCHANGE.CHRISTIAN COOPER/DOG WALKER SHEDECIDED TO, YOU KNOW, MAKE ITRACIAL.AND AT THAT POINT, RUNNINGTHROUGH MY HEAD WAS WELL I CANBE RACIALLY INTIMIDATED ANDBACK OFF OR I CAN KEEP DOINGWHAT I'M DOING AND JUST RECORDWHAT'S HAPPENING.AND THAT'S WHAT I DID.LATE TODAY, FRANKLIN TEMPLETONANNOUNCED THE WOMAN WASFIRED-SAYING ON TWITTER Q "FOLLOWING OUR INTERNAL REVIEWOF THE INCIDENT IN CENTRAL PARKYESTERDAY, WE HAVE MADE THEDECISION TO TERMINATE THEEMPLOYEE INVOLVED, EFFECTIVEIMMEDIATELY.WE DO NOT TOLERATE RACISM OFANY KIND AT FRANKLIN TEMPLETON.GFX: SPEAKING TO A LOCAL NEWYORK STATION, THE WOMAN IN THEVIDEO APOLOGIZED TO COOPER,SAYING, "IT WAS UNACCEPTABLEAND I HUMBLY AND FULLYAPOLOGIZE TO EVERYONE WHO'SSEEN THAT VIDEO, EVERYONETHAT'S BEEN OFFENDED..EVERYONE WHO THINKS OF ME IN ALOWER LIGHT AND I UNDERSTANDWHY THEY DO." COOPER SAYSHE WAS TRYING TO HELP PRESERVETHE PROTECTED AREA FOR THEWILDLIFE THAT LIVES THERE.CHRISTIAN COOPER/ DOG WALKER INA PROTECTED AREA, KEEP YOUR DOGON THE LEASH IT IS VITALLYIMPORTANT TO PROTECTING THATAREA.AND IT'S ALSO CRITICALLYIMPORTANT TO THE WILDLIFETHAT'S THERE.// IN THECRAZINESS OF THIS COVID WORLDWE'RE CURRENTLY LIVING IN.WE'VE ALL GOT TO GET THROUGHTHIS TOGETHER.MEGAN TEVRIZIAN TAG WE'RE TOLDTHE WOMAN VOLUNTARILY RETURNEDTHE DOG TO THE RESCUE CENTERWHERE SHE GOT IT.AND THE NYPD SAYS THEY'VE NOTISSUED ANY CHARGES OR SUMMONSIN THIS CASE.