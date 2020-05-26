Piyush Goyal covering up Railway Dept's failure: Nawab Malik on delay in transporting migrants from Maharashtra

Minority Development Minister of Maharashtra, Nawab Malik, on May 26 slammed Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the delay in transporting migrants from the state, and said he is trying to cover up Railway Department's failure with his statements.

Malik said, "Centre's protocol to take permission from Nodal officers of different states for movement of migrants was followed by us.

Railway department was unable to fulfill criteria of plying 150 trains daily.

Piyush Goyal is trying to cover up Railway Department's failure.

Piyush Goyal is making labourers more restless with his statements.

Railway Department should work on its drawbacks instead of covering it." It came after Goyal said the Maharashtra government is not willing to tell the national transporter which trains they want postponed, cancelled or re-scheduled to ferry stranded migrants in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.