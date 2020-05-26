Coronavirus numbers by county: May 26, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics from Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties for May 26, 2020.

News to pass along tonight... <change > two new deaths were announced today, both were from nursing homes.

There are 12 new cases to report.

<change > here's the number that jumps out at you...48 people are hospitalized....34 for of them are from nursing homes...the county executive reiterated that the more testing done in facilities, the more positives can come back.

I want to take a moment to talk about the hospitalizations because the increase over the last few days.

According to the county, we are well within the required numbers...region wide.

So as the mohawk valley region, we have 51.7 percent beds available for covid patients..we only need 30 percent.

We have 62.2 percent icu beds available...we only need 30 percent.

So despite an uptick in hospitalizations, which the majority came from nursing home facilities...we are on track for phase 2.

All of the dats shows we have been doing very well in terms of this reopeing, im encouraged by the weekend, andwe attributed to e numr of test and thnursing homeswhich i, begining of phase two which would allow many of our businesses reopen.

The county executive did say he has not heard directly from the governor's office about friday but again sees no reason why the region cannot begin phase two "on friday" in herkimer county, sad news, one new death to report...with four new cases in the last 24 hours.

<change > one person remains hospitalized... 98 people have recovered.

And in otsego county...no new cases today.

We stand at 64 total cases... <change > nobody is hospitalized 57 have recovered.

Phase one, as we now know,