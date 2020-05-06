Global  

Local Business Owners Worry Some Might Not Reopen As NYC Shutdown Drags On

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s
Local Business Owners Worry Some Might Not Reopen As NYC Shutdown Drags On

As California allows retail stores to reopen, some shops in the tri-state area say they'll reopen with or without permission; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

As Business Owners Grow Impatient To Reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci Issues Warning About Moving Too Quickly [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the country Tuesday about the risk of re-opening too quickly. It comes as many business owners feel they cannot wait any longer; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
Cosmetologist Asks Gov. Cuomo To Allow Salons, Barbershops To Reopen: 'We're Feeling Very Ignored' [Video]

Cosmetologist Asks Gov. Cuomo To Allow Salons, Barbershops To Reopen: 'We're Feeling Very Ignored'

Small business owners are frustrated and want to know when they can open. One New York cosmetologist is making a plea of her own; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published