Steve's Ride: $2,500 donation made to American Red Cross from Hoskins, Turco, Lloyd & Lloyd

A South Florida law firm made a $2,500 donation to the American Red Cross for Steve's Ride for the Red Cross.

RIDE FOR THE RED CROSS!RIGHT NOW THE COMMUNITY ISSHOWING SUPPORT FOR ANORGANIZATION THAT IS THERE FORALL OF US WHEN A DISASTERSTRIKES.WPTV FIRST ALERT CHIEFMETEOROLOGIST STEVE WEAGLEJOINS US WITH HOW YOU CAN HELPTHE RED CROSS RIGHTNOW...STEVE.DONATIONS ARE POURING IN FORTHE RED CROSS.

THAT INCLUDES ADONATION FROM SOME RETURNISUPPORTERS ON THE TREASURECOAST...HI EVERYONE I'M ATTORNEYTAYLOR HOSKINS.

ON BEHALF OFTHE LAW FIRM OF HOSKINS,TURCO, LLOYD & LLOYD DONATIONI'D LIKE TO PRESENT A CHECKFOR $2,500 TO THE RED CROSS.WE'VE BEEN SUPPORTERS OFSTEVE'S RIDE FOR MANY YEARSHERE ON THE TREASURE COAST.ALTHOUGH WE CAN'T BE THERE INPERSON THIS YEAR, WE WANT TOCONTINUE TO SEND OUR SUPPORT.SO ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE FROMHOSKINS, TURCO, LLOYD & LLOYD,THANK YOU STEVE FOR YOURCONTINUED SUPPORT TO THE REDCROSS.THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THATDONATION!

THERE ARE A NUMBEROF WAYS*YO* CAN DONATE.

ONEOF THEM IS BY TAKING PART INTHE BID FOR THE BIKE!

THISYEAR'S BIKE IS A "TOWNIEPATH".... WHICH WAS DONATED BYWHEELS OF WELLINGTON.

THEHIGHEST BID IS CURRENTLY2-THOUSAND DOLLARS!TO PLACE A BID FOR THE BIKE ORTO MAKE A DONATION TO THE REDCROSS, CALL 561-223-4411.

THETELETHON WILL BE OPEN FROM 11A-M TO NOON ... AND AGAIN FROM4 P-M TO 6:30 P- M... TODATHROUGH FRIDAY.

YOU CAN ALSOPLACE A DONATION BY TEXTINGWPTV5 TO 4-1-4-1-1... OR HEADTO WPTV DOT COM SLASH RIDE