A Dutch knifemaker demonstrates how this incredibly tiny but sharp blade can seamlessly slice a grape.

Footage from May 25 shows the knife take off thin transparent layers of the grape with ease over and over again.

The filmer, who comes from near Eindhoven, said: "I make these tiny knives myself by hand.

This one is made of stainless steel with a handle of olive wood.

All materials used are scrap materials."