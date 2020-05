WNY family-owned retailer prepares to reopen

As the Western New York regions nears Phase Two of reopening, one family-owned WNY retailer is preparing to open to customers once again.

SO MANY OF OURFRIENDS ANDNEIGHBORS ARESTRUGGLING.BUT SO ARE A LOT OFBUSINESSES -- BOTHLARGE AND SMALL.PLACES LIKE PIER 1AND "TUESDAYMORNING" HAVE BEENFORCED TO SHUTDOWN.BUT AS NIKKIDEMENTRI SHOWS US-- MANY OTHERS ARECOMMITTED TOGETTING BACK TOWORK."IT WAS LIKE A TIMECAPSULE WALKING IN."IT LOOKS LIKE MARCHAT THE BUFFALOSTORE AT THEEASTERN HILLS MALL.SIGNS -- HATS ANDSHRTS FOR ST.PATRICK'S DAY ANDDYNGUS DAY COVERTHE ENTRANCE.ALL FIVE STORES HAVEBEEN CLOSED SINCEMID-MARCH."WEEK AFTER WEEKWENT BY AND WEWERE LIKE OH WAYTHIS IS SOMETHINGWE'RE GOING TO HAVETO RIDE OUT."THE PANDEMIC HITTHE STORE HARD.FOUNDER NATHANMROZ WAS FORCEDTO LAY OFF ALL 50EMPLOYEES."TO BE IN A SPOT WEWERE CRUISING.

WEHAD A REALLY GOODYEAR TO LAYEVERYBODY OFF.

ITHURTS, YA KNOW."THE STORE STILLOFFERS CURBSIDEPICK-UP.BUT MROZ ISCOUNTING DOWN THEDAYS UNTIL HE CANRE-OPEN."I THINK BUFFALO JUSTWANTS TO GET BACKAND JUST SUPPORTBUFFALO.""FOR THE PAST 10WEEKS, THIS SIGN HASBEEN ON THE FRONTDOORS OF THEEASTERN HILLSLOCATION OF THEBUFFALO STORE.

BUTTHE HOPE IS ONTUESDAY THIS SIGNWILL BE REMOVED ANDYOU CAN GO INSIDEAND SHOP.""IF WE CONTINUED INTHE DIRECTION WE'REIN RIGHT NOW, WE'REGOING TO MEET PHASETWO.""WE ARE IN THIS HOMESTRETCH AND THAT ISTHE TIMEFRAME INWHICH THE GOVERNORHAS SPOKEN ABOUTTWO WEEKS INBETWEEN EACHPHASE."STATE AND COUNTYLEADERS HOPE PHASETWO WILL START ONTUESDAY."WE'RE GUNGHO SOBASICALLY THE VERYFIRST DAY WE'REALLOWED TO OPEN WEWILL BE OPEN."THE STORES ATCANALSIDE AND THEEASTERN HILLS ANDMCKINLEY MALLS WILLOPEN FIRST.PLEXIGLASS DIVIDERSWILL GO UP AT THEREGISTER.BUFFALO STICKERSON THE FLOOR WILLPROMOTE SOCIALDISTANCING.ALL ENTRANCES WILLHAVE HANDSANITIZERS.EMPLOYEES ANDCUSTOMERS MUSTALSO WEAR A MASK."WE'RE KEEPING YOURSAFETY AS OURHIGHEST PRIORITY."MROZ ALSO PLANS TOSTART SIDEWALKSALES IN CASE SOMECUSTOMERS AREWEARY OF COMINGINSIDE RIGHT AWAY."WE'RE NOT JUST ONELOCAL BUSINESS.

"WE'RE NOT JUST ONELOCAL BUSINESS.

WEACTUALLY SUPPORTOVER 100 LOCALBUSINESSES IN HERE.""SUPPORTING USREALLY GOES A LONGWAY TO HELP KIND OFBOOST BUFFALO'STOURISM AND BOOSTBUFFALO'S ECONOMY."