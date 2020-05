UIA warns consumers about 'imposter' unemployment claims

WE'RE HEARING FROM MOREPEOPLE... WHO ARE FRUSTRATEDWITH THE UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM.A FRAUD ALERT FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HAS THE STATESTOPPING PAYMENTS TO SOME PEOPLE-- EVEN IF THEIR CLAIMS ARELEGIT.FOX 47'S CODY BUTLER EXPLANS.PEOPLE ACROSS THE STATE AREFRUSTRATED NOW THEIRUNEMPLOYMENT ACCOUNTS ARE UNDERANEW STOP PAYMENT STATUS AFTERWAITING SEVERAL WEEKS FOR THEIRFIRST CHECK.CLAYTON GLOVER NOTICED THECHANGE TO HIS ACCOUNT THISMORNING.I WAS IN SHOCK BECAUSE THERE WASNO INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO FIX ITOR ANY INDICATION OF WHAT WASGOING ON.THE MICHIGAN UNEMPLOYMENT AGENCYCHANGED THE STATUS AFTER THESECRET SERVICEISSUED A WARNING ABOUT ANINTERNATIONAL CRIME RING FILINGFAKE CLAIMS.MOST OF THE TIME THE CRIMINALSSAY THEY'RE SELF-EMPLOYED ORINDEPENDENTCONTRACTORS.UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS SKYROCKETEDSTARTING IN MARCH BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC...LEADING THE STATE TO MAKE ITEASIER TO FILE.SOMETHING STATE REPRESENTATIVEMATT HALL SAYS SHOULDN'T HAVEHAPPENED.THEY SHOULD'VE SPENT TIMEPLANNING AND LOOKING AND SAYING'WHAT WAS THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OFTHESE DECISIONS BY THE GOVERNOR.NOW ... THE UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE AGENCY IS TAKING EXTRASTEPS TO MAKE SURE THE MONEYGOES TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE.THAT INCLUDES MORE REQUIREMENTSTO VERIFY IDENTITY AND PROVEELIGIBILITY FOR NEW ANDOLD CLAIMS.SOME PEOPLE ARE GETTING THE STOPPAYMENT NOTICE UNTIL THAT ISDONE.

THE U-A-I SAYS IT SENTTHOSE PEOPLE INSTRUCTIONS ON HOWTO PROVIDE THE ADDITIONALINFORMATION.GLOVER SAYS THE SUDDEN CHANGEMAKES IT EVEN HARDER TO MAKEENDS MEET.I JUST GOT AN EMAIL WITH MYWATER BILL FROM THE CITY OFJACKSON.

THEY SAID THEY WEREN'TGOING TOSHUT IT OFF BUT THEY'RE WANTINGPAYMENT.THE STATE SAYS NO PERSONALINFORMATION HAS BEEN STOLEN FROMTHE UNEMPLOYMENT AGENCY.CODY BUTLER FOX 47 NEWS.THE SECRET SERVICE SAYS... SEVENSTATES HAVE ALREADY BEENTARGETED BYSCAMMERS