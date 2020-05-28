WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 28
U.S. coronavirus deaths pass 100,000, protests in Minneapolis get violent, and NASA reschedules its historic launch for this weekend.
WEB EXTRA: Buses Form "2020" For Students In Class Of 2020The Loveland High School class of 2020 in Ohio got a special graduation shout out. Their bus drivers formed a giant 2020 using school buses.
WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed LaunchNASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International..