WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 28

U.S. coronavirus deaths pass 100,000, protests in Minneapolis get violent, and NASA reschedules its historic launch for this weekend.

WEB EXTRA: Buses Form "2020" For Students In Class Of 2020 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Buses Form "2020" For Students In Class Of 2020

The Loveland High School class of 2020 in Ohio got a special graduation shout out. Their bus drivers formed a giant 2020 using school buses.

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International..

