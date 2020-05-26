WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26
Americans observe Memorial Day and honor COVID-19 victims, the holiday weekend brought many out to beaches for the first time in 2020, and a plastic bubble that's helping seniors.
Have homes in your community found new ways to welcome visitors?
WEB EXTRA: Street Art Around Ann Arbor, MichiganAn artist in Ann Arbor, Michigan turns cracks in the street and other elements around town into colorful characters. Take a look.
WEB EXTRA: Woman Uses Cardboard Box To Protect Herself From COVID-19A woman in Cuba has found a creative way to protect herself against COVID-19 when she leaves her house to run errands.
WEB EXTRA: Baby Pygmy Hippo And Mom Explore New HabitatWATCH this baby pygmy hippo explore his new home! Akobi and his mom just moved to the main pygmy hippo habitat ahead of the San Diego Zoo’s reopening on June 20. Akobi was born in April and had been..