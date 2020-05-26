Global  

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26
Americans observe Memorial Day and honor COVID-19 victims, the holiday weekend brought many out to beaches for the first time in 2020, and a plastic bubble that's helping seniors.

Have homes in your community found new ways to welcome visitors?

