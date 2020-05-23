Global  

SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

Cover Video STUDIO
SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are set to take flight on Wednesday.

SpaceX crewed mission is a 'go' for launch next week

The historic launch that would take NASA astronauts to the ISS from US soil has been cleared for...
engadget - Published

SpaceX's launch of NASA astronauts was scrubbed and rescheduled for Saturday due to poor weather, just 17 minutes before liftoff

SpaceX's launch of NASA astronauts was scrubbed and rescheduled for Saturday due to poor weather, just 17 minutes before liftoff· SpaceX and NASA were set to launch astronauts to the International Space Station on...
Business Insider - Published


MAGAnNoHate

⭐⭐TrumpAlwaysyou⭐⭐ (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: @TimMurtaugh explains the significance of the SpaceX launch and the possibilities created by the Trump admin teami… 58 seconds ago

brcdale

BRCD#MAGA RT @SaraCarterDC: Historic NASA/SpaceX Launch Today Will Change The Future Of Space Travel SpaceX is going to put America’s space program… 1 minute ago

joelr9801

Joel🇺🇸KAG2020🇺🇸 RT @JDPHD2: SpaceX - this is what American business can do. It’s time to reopen the country. If you agree: ➡️Follow @JDPHD2 ➡️Comment… 2 minutes ago

OyeBasit

A.Basit RT @fawadchaudhry: Wishing ⁦@elonmusk⁩ and all the partners best of luck on launch of historic mission, Space X is certainly a giant leap f… 3 minutes ago

Maneeshkariat

Maneesh Mohandas RT @QuickTake: NASA's SpaceX launch was called off, with a second attempt scheduled for Saturday. More @business: https://t.co/sAxAi4cSVC… 6 minutes ago

ForbesEurope

Forbes Europe NASA and SpaceX will attempt another takeoff with the same astronauts on Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EDT, but if the weat… https://t.co/jjm8BK37py 16 minutes ago

QuickTake

Bloomberg QuickTake NASA's SpaceX launch was called off, with a second attempt scheduled for Saturday. More @business:… https://t.co/6ZYsjsf8Rz 19 minutes ago


WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:25Published
Bad weather delays Nasa SpaceX [Video]

Bad weather delays Nasa SpaceX

The Nasa SpaceX rocket launch was postponed until Saturday because of lightening concerns.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:33Published