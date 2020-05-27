Global  

Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest

Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest

Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest

This was the moment officers from Minneapolis' 3rd Precinct attempted to disperse protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Wednesday (May 27).

Footage shows police behind a concrete barricade using tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, some of which were throwing rocks.

The filmer explained: "Stopped by the protest at the 3rd precinct on Lake St.

To drop off water and medical supplies.

"Protesters were throwing rocks at the police station and the cops responded by indiscriminately firing flash grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets into the crowd.

"My fiancé and I almost got hit a couple of times."

