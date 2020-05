Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis

Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday.

In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds.

According to Reuters, riot police fired tear gas into the throngs of people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed on Monday night when a Minneapolis policeman kneeled on his neck for five minutes during an arrest.

The death of 46-year-old Floyd was recorded by an onlooker.