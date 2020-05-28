Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Responds to Fact Check of Trump's Tweets | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Responds to Fact Check of Trump's Tweets | THR News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Responds to Fact Check of Trump's Tweets | THR News

Jack Dorsey tweeted in reaction to White House accusations of political bias after a pair of the president's tweets were flagged for being misleading.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Twitter's Jack Dorsey fires back at Zuckerberg, defends fact-checking Trump tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey fired back at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who criticized the tech giant's...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Jack Dorsey explains why Twitter fact-checked Trump’s false voting claims

After Twitter flagged a pair of President Trump’s tweets with a fact-checking label on Tuesday,...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Jandro1997_

the king of clownery RT @jpalmiotti: Twitter CEO Responds to Trump: "We’ll Continue to Point Out Incorrect or Disputed Information About Elections" https://t.co… 8 minutes ago

pel_e

Patrick Lombard RT @BelkissObadia: 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Pls don’t RT it will upset Trump! Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Responds to Trump. “We will continue to call o… 8 minutes ago

TedJone00884273

Ted Jones RT @BeachPretzel2: This is a fine development: Twitter CEO Responds to Trump: "We’ll Continue to Point Out Incorrect or Disputed Informatio… 10 minutes ago

ElaineM13553490

Elaine🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @BelkissObadia: Twitter CEO Responds to Trump: "We’ll Continue to Point Out Incorrect or Disputed Information About Elections" https://t… 18 minutes ago

aNatureTech

Charles R Paez RT @UweSteiner: Twitter CEO Responds to Trump: "We’ll Continue to Point Out Incorrect or Disputed Information About Elections" https://t.co… 29 minutes ago

SusanCDawson2

Susan C Dawson RT @Douglasreber: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Responds to Trump | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/Ig1qGMDhHg 31 minutes ago

LauraSexAngel

Laura-"Sex Angel" RT @THR: Trump's fury at Twitter for flagging his tweets drew a response this week from CEO Jack Dorsey, who reaffirmed the company's commi… 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump signs executive order for social media companies [Video]

Trump signs executive order for social media companies

Trump's order follows his criticism of Twitter "fact checking" one of his tweets.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:15Published
Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order [Video]

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order

Escalating a feud that began when Twitter tagged a Trump tweet with a fact-check link, the president responded by signing an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, Kenny Choi..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published