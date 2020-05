What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about? Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published 26 minutes ago What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about? Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has defended the platform’s decision to fact-check Donald Trump’s tweets after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg questioned the move. Earlier this week, Twitter added fact-checking labels to two tweets from the US president which made unsubstantiated claims about “fraudulent” postal voting in the United States. 0

