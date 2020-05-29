Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence'

Twitter marked a tweet from President Donald Trump because it broke its rules by “glorifying violence.” According to Reuters, the Tweet was about people looting at protests in Minneapolis.

Trump said: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” While Twitter wanted to hide the tweet, it left it as accessible because it was “in the public’s interest.” The action comes after Trump signed an executive order threatening Silicon Valley social media firms.