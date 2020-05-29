Global  

Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on President Trump's Minneapolis Tweet | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on President Trump's Minneapolis Tweet | THR News

Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on President Trump's Minneapolis Tweet | THR News

The tweet "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence.

However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Twitter screens Trump’s Minneapolis threat-tweet for glorifying violence

After applying a fact-checking label Tuesday to a misleading vote-by-mail tweet made by US president...
